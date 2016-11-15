Lakewood Ranch student wins annual Farm City Week speech contest

Cara Zeveney, a student at Lakewood Ranch High School, this week won the the annual Manatee River Soil and Water Conservation District speech contest, a Manatee Farm City Week event.
Zeveney received a $150 check for her first-place finish. Placing second and awarded $100 was Kylee Graham, also a student at Lakewood Ranch. Katy Cardinal, a student at Palmetto High School, placed third and received $75.
Manatee County students in grades six through 12 were eligible to compete in the annual contest. Designed to develop leadership through participation in public speaking activities and to stimulate interest in conserving natural resources, the topic this year was “Healthy Soils are Full of Life.” Students submitted written transcripts of their speech and then shared information with the audience in 6-8 minute speeches.
Lakewood Ranch FFA teacher Janyel Taylor won the drawing for a $50 gift certificate to purchase educational supplies.
Judges were Braden Causey, a USF student majoring in speech; Mac Carraway, president of Carraway Consulting; and Martha Glenn, extension agent/Commercial Horticulture for Manatee County government.
