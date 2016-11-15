Think traffic is bad now? Wait until state delivers this ‘good news’ to I-75.

As construction on Florida’s first diverging diamond interchange reaches completion by next fall, work will begin on another Interstate 75 interchange in Manatee County next summer.
Construction projects are planned for both the State Road 64 and State Road 70 interchanges with I-75. In summer 2017, the construction at the State Road 64 interchange is expected to begin and will last 28 months. The State Road 70 project, which will take 30 months, has been advanced to fiscal year 2018 for the start of construction from fiscal year 2021.
“They are intended to improve quality of life for residents and visitors,” Nikesh Patel, interstate/push-button resident engineer with Florida Department of Transportation, said during Tuesday’s commission meeting.
As part of the $47 million I-75/SR 64 project, the interchange will be widened and wider ramps and new bike lanes and sidewalks will be built on State Road 64. In the $119 million I-75/SR 70 project, the interchange will be widened and State Road 70 will be widened from east of Tara Boulevard to west of 87th Street to allow for additional turn lanes.
“You brought a lot of good news here today,” Commissioner Betsy Benac said of the funded construction projects.
These two large interstate projects in Manatee County come as the diverging diamond interchange is being constructed to the south at I-75/University Parkway. Currently more than halfway complete, the $74.5 million project is expected to be complete by the 2017 World Rowing Championships, which is Sept. 24-Oct. 1.
“There is going to be quite a bit of work coming up in Manatee County,” Patel said.
An auxiliary lane, which is being built as part of the DDI, will eventually extend from Fruitville Road to State Road 64.
“That’s good news for Manatee County,” Patel said.
Claire Aronson: 941-745-7024, @Claire_Aronson
