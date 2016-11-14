Sarasota Memorial green lights ‘destination’ cancer center

Sarasota Memorial Hospital is moving forward on plans to build a cancer specialty hospital on a par with Tampa’s Moffitt Cancer Center and Gainsville’s Shands Cancer Hospital.
The hospital’s CEO David Verinder announced Monday that SMH is going to start designing a comprehensive cancer center or “cancer destination” center to mean that people will want to come there from all over the world.
He said the center would offer services across the entire continuum of cancer care, from prevention, screening, diagnosis and treatment, to follow-up care, survivor-ship and support.
“Our goal is to create a premier center,” Verinder said in a news release.
When complete in three to four years, the cancer center will offer specialty programs for breast, gynecology, gastrointestinal, colorectal and lung cancers, as well as prostate, genitourinary gastric ulcers, neuro-oncology, melanoma and hematologic subspecialties, Verinder added.
“It won’t be overnight,” SMH spokeswoman Kim Savage said when asked if Sarasota Memorial’s cancer center will have a reputation like Moffitt and Shands.
“But, yes, we want people to feel assured that they will receive the best cancer care available in the region right in their own community with doctors they know and trust,” Savage added.
The Sarasota County Public Hospital Board approved the first phase of facility planning in October, allocating up to $4 million to begin design.
A final figure to include construction, equipment and furnishings is not yet available, Savage said.
The cancer center will be built on or near the main campus of SMH, which is 1700 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota.
“We are evaluating several locations on our main campus,” Savage said. “Our preferred location would be off Waldemere Street near the main entrance and Waldemere garage. But we are just beginning the schematic level design that will determine the best location and cost. That will take several months.”
When asked if the center will treat children with cancer, Savage said, “Not initially.”
The SMH cancer center will also offer medical oncology, radiation oncology, surgical oncology, imaging and diagnostics, physician clinics and patient support services, Verinder added.
To achieve its goal of a cancer center comparable to Moffitt, Sarasota Memorial Hospital officials have started an “Oncology Leadership Group.”
Consisting of multi-disciplinary physicians in the community and administrative staff, the group has already begun meeting regularly. Among other things, the group will help develop collaborative programs focused on best practices, the latest research and evidence-based treatment options and protocols, Verinder said.
The cancer center initiative is led by Richard Brown, M.D., medical director of Sarasota Memorial’s cancer care services, and Associate Medical Director James Fiorica, M.D.
Brown, a medical oncologist with Florida Cancer Specialists in Sarasota, has served as medical director of Sarasota Memorial’s cancer care services for more than 15 years.
Fiorica, a gynecologic oncologist who also serves as Sarasota Memorial’s associate chief medical officer, has directed Sarasota Memorial’s Women’s Cancer Specialty Program and research program since relocating from Moffitt Cancer Center in 2005.
