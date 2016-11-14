Sarasota Memorial green lights ‘destination’ cancer center

0:37 Health tips for the new president that are good for you, too Pause

1:17 Teacher returns to Rowlett after bout with breast cancer

1:30 Local e-cigarette manufacturer announces it will close its doors in two years due to FDA

2:18 Florida's algae crisis center of Bradenton luncheon

2:32 Trump names Priebus chief of staff, other top advisors await appointments

1:39 Man suspected of killing California deputy is arrested

0:22 Anti-Donald Trump protesters cross bridge onto Fort Lauderdale Beach

0:37 Sarasota County School District school lockdown voicemail

0:40 Mother of woman shot to death has message for killer