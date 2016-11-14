600 gallons of wastewater escapes sewer line

The city of Sarasota is reporting that 600 gallons of untreated wastewater flowed from a manhole near the intersection of 11th Street and North Tamiami Trail in Sarasota.
According to a press release issued by the city of Sarasota, the spill occurred Sunday morning and workers were able to contain an additional 100 gallons, which was collected and transported to the city’s treatment facility for processing.
“The remainder of the wastewater entered the stormwater conveyance that discharges into Hog Creek on the west of North Tamiami Trail,” said Jan Thornburg, senior communications director for the city of Sarasota. “The affected area was treated with lime and washed.”
Thornburg said water samples are being collected at the point where the stormwater drain enters Hog Creek, as well as the surrounding areas.
“There are no indications of risk to the public health at this time,” Thornburg said in a press release Monday. A grease blockage is being blamed as the cause for the spill.
Mark Young: 941-745-7041, @urbanmark2014
