Take a look at winning sand sculpture from Siesta Key contest

A pair of artists from Texas and Canada won the top prize at the seventh annual Siesta Key Crystal Classic International Sand Sculpting Festival on Siesta Public Beach.
The honor, which was announced Sunday, comes with a $5,000 prize.
Abram Waterman of Canada and Walter McDonald from Texas won first place for “Sneak Peak,” which is a large portrait of McDonald’s face with two children peeking through his eyes, which provide windows onto a detailed sand castle in the back, according to a news release from Mote Marine.
Part of the goal of the festival was to draw attention to Mote’s sea turtle conservation efforts.
“You can look through there and see what I’m thinking,” MacDonald said. “I’ve participated in this event for all seven years, and the event is so good that winning isn’t the most important thing, but this is my first time winning first prize, so hallelujah!”
Artists competed for a total of $15,000 in prizes.
Other prizes and winners were:
- Second place ($4,000): “In the Kingdom of Edgar Allan Poe” by Andrius Petkus of Lithuania and Dmitry Klimenko of Russia
- Third place ($3,000): “Whatever Floats Your Boat” by Kirk Rademaker from California and Matt Long from New York
- Sculptors’ choice: ($2,000): “Energy of the Universe” by Radovan Živný, who spends most of his time in Portugal, and Jan Zelinka from the Czech Republic
- People’s choice: ($1,000): The public can see the finished sculptures and vote through 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15. Winners will be announced at: www.facebook.com/SiestaKeyCrystalClassic
