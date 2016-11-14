Weather alert: More sunshine, cooler temperatures on its way

Mostly cloudy conditions Monday over Bradenton will give way to more sunshine later in the week as a cold front moves southward across the state, according to the National Weather Service.
A high temperature of 77 is forecast for Monday, and a low of 62 Monday night. High temperatures should remain in the mid to upper 70s throughout the week, but Tuesday night’s low could dip to 59. Partly sunny skies are expected Tuesday, and then nothing but sunshine through at least Friday.
There is no listed chance of rain on the Weather Service website.
Marc R. Masferrer: 941-745-7050, @mrmasferrer
Comments