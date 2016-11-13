Creekwood Dental to host free dentistry day Nov. 18

Bradenton-area residents will have the opportunity to receive free dental services at Creekwood Dental, 5210 Creekwood Blvd., on Friday, Nov. 18.
A choice of one free cleaning, filling or extraction will be provided per patient on a first-come, first-served basis starting at 7 a.m.
Dr. Amir Guirguis, Dr. Jennifer Pfeiffer and the team at Creekwood Dental will be providing the care as part of Free Dentistry Day, a day dedicated to providing free dental care to the growing number of Americans without dental insurance. Approximately 108 million Americans are living without dental insurance, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
“We understand that many people in our community and across the nation haven’t been to the dentist for a long period of time. Some don’t understand the importance of dental health, but more often than not, they don’t have the financial means,” said Guirguis. “This event is a great opportunity for us to share our time and resources with those less fortunate and give back to the community.”
There is increasing evidence that links oral health to overall health and well-being. The signs and symptoms of over 100 medical conditions, including diabetes, HIV/AIDS, Lou Gehrig’s disease and oral cancer may first be detected through traditional oral examinations.
“Dental health is a vital part of a person’s overall health,” said Pfeiffer. “Through this event, we hope to educate patients on the importance of dental health and encourage them to adopt an ongoing oral care regimen.”
For more information, call 941-755-1488 or visit www.FreeDentistryDay.org.
