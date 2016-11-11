Terry and Sue Longpre ride their motorcycle in the annual Veterans Day Parade in Palmetto.
Tiffany Tompkins
ttompkins@bradenton.com
Chaz Campano, 11, watches with his family at the annual Veterans Day Parade in Palmetto.
Tiffany Tompkins
ttompkins@bradenton.com
Girl Scouts march in the annual Veterans Day Parade in Palmetto.
Tiffany Tompkins
ttompkins@bradenton.com
Several JROTC's from local high schools marched in the annual Veterans Day Parade in Palmetto.
Tiffany Tompkins
ttompkins@bradenton.com
A rider is reflected in his rear-view mirror in the annual Veterans Day Parade in Palmetto.
Tiffany Tompkins
ttompkins@bradenton.com
Mayor Shirley Groover Bryant waves to the crowds in the annual Veterans Day Parade in Palmetto.
Tiffany Tompkins
ttompkins@bradenton.com
A long line of motorcycles at the beginning of the parade route in the annual Veterans Day Parade in Palmetto.
Tiffany Tompkins
ttompkins@bradenton.com
Conquistador Bill Campbell throws beads in the annual Veterans Day Parade in Palmetto.
Tiffany Tompkins
ttompkins@bradenton.com
A man salutes as the flag passess at the annual Veterans Day Parade in Palmetto.
Tiffany Tompkins
ttompkins@bradenton.com
Manatee High's JROTC marches in the annual Veterans Day Parade in Palmetto.
Tiffany Tompkins
ttompkins@bradenton.com
People enjoy watching the annual Veterans Day Parade in Palmetto.
Tiffany Tompkins
ttompkins@bradenton.com
Girl Scouts Troop 547 marches in the annual Veterans Day Parade in Palmetto.
Tiffany Tompkins
ttompkins@bradenton.com
Girl Scout Troop 336 marches in the annual Veterans Day Parade in Palmetto.
Tiffany Tompkins
ttompkins@bradenton.com
Meagan Durham, 8, leaps with excitement at the annual Veterans Day Parade in Palmetto.
Tiffany Tompkins
ttompkins@bradenton.com