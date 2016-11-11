Patients line up before sunrise for free medical clinic

At 5 a.m. Friday morning, the parking lot at Manatee Technical College was filled with cars gently idling.
One car held Bradenton's Dolores Morecroft and her mother, Marguerite Matthews, who had parked there at 3 p.m. Thursday to be first in line for the 2016 Remote Area Medical clinic, or RAM.
"Played poker on my phone," Morecroft said with a laugh when asked how she spent the time until 3 a.m. Friday when she received a ticket to be first in line for the free medical, dental and vision clinic.
Like most of the roughly 200 people who slept over in their cars Thursday night or sat in folding chairs huddled in the dark with blankets, Morecroft and her mother both wanted to have some teeth pulled.
"It's financial," said Matthews who hadn't been to the dentist for four years. "Being on a fixed income."
The human clinic opened at 6 a.m. Friday and was scheduled to go to 4 p.m. The same schedule is planned for Saturday. On Sunday, the clinic concludes from 6 a.m to noon.
A separate clinic for dogs and cats is also on Friday beginning at 11 a.m. at Braden River High School.
Both clinics are first-come, first serve, which is why Morecroft and her mom and so many others from all over the area came so early. Tickets are handed out at 3 a.m. the day of the event.
Also at the clinic to get needed dental care was U.S. Army veteran Jerry Nelson.
Nelson, 67, was in discomfort due to several loose teeth, some teeth that had cavities and several teeth that needed pulling so he drove to Manatee Technical College at 3 a.m Friday.
He claimed ticket No. 167 to get free dental care.
A retired salesman, who now works as a crossing guard for the city of Bradenton, Nelson didn't have the money to go to a dentist.
But he was seen for free Friday.
"I'm grateful to the doctors who come out and the volunteers," Nelson said.
Nelson served his country in Vietnam in 1970 and 1971, but he would have to be 100 percent disabled in order to get dental from the federal government, he said.
To make the clinic go, hundreds of volunteers in red shirts showed up Friday morning.
"I felt it was important for us to do this to give back," said Parrish's Alida Ramos-Colone. a nursing student at Manatee Technical College. Ramos-Colone and her twin boys, Nick and Zachary, Palmetto High School freshman, spent their volunteer time registering patients at the front door.
"I'm a fast typist on a computer," said Zach Colone, when asked what skill set he brought to the event.
As as of 8 a.m. RAM had 268 patients, said Lori Dengler, a local RAM leader.
Someone could come to Manatee Technical College at 9 a.m. and be seen by doctors. Dengler added.
"We could actually see some more patients this morning may be up until 11 a.m.," Dengler said. "We expected Friday to be a little lighter."
Last year RAM had a patient from Texas who took the honor of coming from the farthest distance.
This year, there haven't been any out-of-state clients yet but plenty from surrounding counties like DeSoto, Dengler said.
Richard Dymond: 941-745-7072, @RichardDymond
RAM continues at 6 a.m. on both Saturday and Sunday at MTC.
If you go:
What: Remote Area Medical free family health clinic
When: 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 6 a.m. to noon Sunday
Where: Manatee Technical College, 6305 State Road 70 E., Bradenton
Admission: The clinics are first-come, first-served with tickets handed out at in the parking lot of Manatee Technical College at 3 a.m. Saturday and Sunday
