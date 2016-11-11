Hundreds protest Trump in Tampa

Hundreds of people turned out in Tampa on Thursday to protect the election of President-Elect Donald Trump.
A rally was held in front of the Federal Courthouse downtown and a separate march took place in Ybor City.
“I'm worried about our country. I'm worried about it becoming more divided than it already is,” said Sam Alex.
Protestors held up signs with slogans like “Dump Trump” and “Not My President.” They also yelled vulgarities about him.
The group's concerns ranged from policies like a proposed plan to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexican border to comments Trump made during the campaign.
“The hatred that Donald Trump spewed out, it's just been so divisive and I'm still in shock. I'm in total shock that he was elected the President,” said Tina Buie.
Trump has his supporters as well. As protestors passed, one man said he things Trump's message has been “twisted.”
“We are stronger together and I think regardless of the slogans, Trump is going to show everybody that we're stronger together. He's going to be more bi-partisan I think than what we've seen in the recent past,” said Johnny Gomes.
Law enforcement officers did keep tabs on the protests but so far locally things have remained peaceful.
