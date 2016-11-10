Jonsson, Benac win most precincts in county commission races

Steve Jonsson won 13 of the 16 precincts in District Tuesday night as he became the next county commissioner for District 3, according to statistics posted on the county supervisor of elections website.
The Republican won the Bradenton Beach and Bradenton precincts Tuesday, but his largest margin came in Longboat Key, where he received 61.35 percent of the vote, compared to Matt Bower’s 23.75 percent and David Zaccagnino’s 14.9 percent.
Zaccagnino, a Holmes Beach resident, won both Holmes Beach precincts and Bower won the Anna Maria precinct.
The two unaffiliated candidates, Zaccagnino and Bower, each received 25.39 percent of the vote at Freedom Village-The Landings precinct in Bradenton.
In total, Jonsson received 16,377 votes, or 46 percent of the vote. Bower earned votes from 11,273 people, or 32 percent. Zaccagnino brought in 7,704 votes, or 22 percent.
The District 3 seat represents West Bradenton and Anna Maria Island.
In the District 7 at-large commission race, incumbent Betsy Benac won 65 of the 70 precincts while challenger Jack Richardson won five. Richardson’s only precinct wins came in District 2 where he won five of 10 precincts. Benac’s largest win margins came in District 1 and District 5.
In total, Benac, who was first elected in 2012, received 104,980 votes, or 65 percent of the vote. Richardson brought in 57,020 votes, or 35 percent.
Claire Aronson: 941-745-7024, @Claire_Aronson
