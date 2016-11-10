More development heading to two high-growth areas

More development could be coming to Manatee County’s two areas already experiencing a lot of growth: north county and east of Interstate 75.
During Thursday’s brief meeting, the county’s planning commission recommended for approval two projects — one on the south side of Buckeye Road and west of I-75, and the other north of State Road 70 and east of Lorraine Road. The projects will now go before the county commission for final approvals.
The project in north county — Stonegate Preserve — calls for 791 residential units, a community center and a private school or daycare on 414.9 acres. Formerly known as Stonedam Preserve, the applicant WSI Land Holdings is requesting approval of a General Development Plan after a previous approval from 2005 expired.
“There are no changes being made to the original approval,” said Branden Roe, county planner. “The site is the same. The acreage is the same.”
The East Manatee project — Lorraine Corners Northeast — calls for a maximum of 220 residential uses and a maximum of 573,500 square feet of non-residential uses. With approval, the applicant LWR Commerce Park, LLC could instead do a “combination of residential, commercial and office uses not exceeding the maximum thresholds of a combined project,” according to agenda materials. The site is 67.94 acres north of State Road 70, south of 59th Avenue East, east of Lorraine Road and west of Post Boulevard.
Claire Aronson
