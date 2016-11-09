Motorcycle crash leaves one dead

A 28-year-old Sarasota man died in a motorcycle crash early Wednesday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Around 12:50 a.m., Brad Edward Kaser was riding northbound on Gateway Avenue approaching Stickney Point Road on a 2016 Harley Davidson Dyna Low Rider when, according to FHP, he attempted to make a sharp left turn but lost control and struck the concrete median.
Kaser was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital, where he later died of his injuries. He was wearing a helmet, according to FHP.
Anyone with information on the crash can contact FHP trooper C. W. Kerr at the Fort Myers office at 239-938-1800.
Comments