Motorcycle crash leaves one dead

2:07 Manatee County, school district sales tax referendums pass Tuesday Pause

1:44 Manatee's migrant farmworker families gather to receive school supplies

0:39 Mayor Wayne Poston wins his fifth term in office

0:21 Bradenton police investigation death of man found in car outside Walmart

0:55 Candidates vying to be next Manatee County Commissioner for District 3 face off

1:36 Trump thanks Clinton for her public service and a hard-fought campaign

19:39 Donald Trump’s full election night victory speech

3:00 Trump vows to be a president for all Americans

3:00 Marco Rubio re-elected to U.S. Senate