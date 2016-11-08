Steve Jonsson elected new Manatee County commissioner for District 3

Steve Jonsson will succeed John Chappie as the next Manatee County District 3 commissioner.
Three candidates — Jonsson, Matt Bower and David Zaccagnino — were vying to succeed Chappie, who was first elected in 2008 to the seat, which represents West Bradenton and Anna Maria Island. Chappie did not run for re-election, but he was elected to a seat on the Bradenton Beach City Commission.
Jonsson earned 16,365 votes, or 46 percent of the vote. Bower earned votes from 11,269 people, or 32 percent. Zaccagnino brought in 7,699 votes, or 22 percent.
“I think we all ran a very clean race,” Jonsson said at his election party at United Tennis Academy. “We did a good job. We discussed the issues. I’m looking forward to serving Manatee County and doing the best I can for the county.”
Since two of the candidates — Bower and Zaccagnino — have no party affiliation and Jonsson is a Republican, the race automatically went to the Nov. 8 election.
On Tuesday night, Bower said he is very proud of the positive campaign that was run.
“Had we not had another NPA running against us, we would have walked away with a win from this election,” he said. “Now we have a new sitting commissioner that didn’t even get half of the votes.”
After the election, Zaccagnino wanted to thank his wife, dad, volunteers and supporters.
“We ran a good race without dark money, PAC money, special interests and phony endorsements,” he said. “Now it’s time to go fishing and take a nap, not necessarily in that order.”
Claire Aronson: 941-745-7024, @Claire_Aronson
