Palmetto’s city charter recommended changes adopted by voters

Proposed changes to Palmetto’s city charter will take effect after voters sided with a review committee’s recommendations in Tuesday’s general election with almost 62 percent of the vote.
There were 977 votes in favor of the changes with 567 opposing.
There are three significant changes to the charter, including extending the amount of time future review committees will meet from five years to 10 years. Another significant change is the removal of the requirement that a ward candidate live within the ward for 180 days prior to running for office.
The city commission is made up of three ward commissioners and two at-large commissioners. The charter amendment still requires any candidate to be a resident of the city for 365 days.
“The support of the citizens of Palmetto for the amendments to the charter is appreciated,” said Mayor Shirley Groover Bryant. “The approval will definitely improve the efficiency and effectiveness of city government. I would like to say thank you to all that voted for the amendments for their confidence and support.”
The selection of vice mayor has also been given more importance. Previously, sitting commissioners would largely rotate the duty of vice mayor, but the review committee felt it was too important. The charter now requires the selection process to go to the most available and knowledgeable commissioner who can best serve as acting mayor in the event the sitting mayor cannot serve.
