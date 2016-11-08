Fatal interstate crashes in Tampa, St. Petersburg

The northbound lanes of Interstate 75 have reopened after remaining closed for about five hours in north Tampa due to a fatal crash.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash happened on I-75 at Fletcher Avenue just before 2 p.m.
All northbound reopened just before 7 p.m.
Troopers have not released information on the crash or the victims.
A 35-year-old Treasure Island man died as a result of injuries suffered in a Tuesday morning crash on Interstate 275 near 54th Avenue South.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Matthew Clifton Bassett died at Bayfront Health St. Petersburg Tuesday afternoon.
Bassett's 2007 Ford van was struck head-on by a 2011 Ford van.
Troopers said a pick up truck entered the path of the 2011 van, driven by Thomas Scott Conely, 40, of St. Petersburg. Conely swerved to avoid a collision with the truck, lost control of his own vehicle, went across the highway median and crashed into the other van.
Conely suffered critical injuries and remains at Bayfront Health St. Petersburg.
Comments