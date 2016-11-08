Manatee chief assistant attorney no longer with county

Manatee County’s Chief Assistant Attorney Robert Eschenfelder is no longer with the county..
When asked whether it was a resignation or termination, County Attorney Mickey Palmer said “we will have no comment.”
“We certainly wish Rob the best in all of his future endeavors,” Palmer said Tuesday afternoon.
As of Monday, Eschenfelder was no longer employed by the county.
Eschenfelder was one of the parties being sued by Commissioner Robin DiSabatino in a public records lawsuit filed this summer. The lawsuit came days after the commission refused to reimburse DiSabatino for the legal fees she spent fighting a public records lawsuit. DiSabatino also sued Manatee County in the Circuit Court lawsuit.
Palmer said Tuesday that he “can confirm that Rob’s departure from the county has no relation whatsoever to Commissioner DiSabatino’s hard drive.”
The county will be filling the chief assistant attorney position, Palmer said.
“We will be looking to fill the position very soon,” he said.
Claire Aronson: 941-745-7024, @Claire_Aronson
Comments