Trump rallies in Sarasota on election eve

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump holds a rally at Sarasota's Robarts Arena in the first of several campaign stops around the country on the eve of the presidential election.
Debra Carr proudly wears a large homemade campaign bow as Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump holds a rally at Sarasota's Robarts Arena in the first of several campaign stops around the country on the eve of the presidential election.
Trump supportes whip up the crowd outside as they wait in line for Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump's rally at Sarasota's Robarts Arena in the first of several campaign stops around the country on the eve of the presidential election.
Tiffany Tompkins ttompkins@bradenton.com

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump holds a rally at Sarasota's Robarts Arena in the first of several campaign stops around the country on the eve of the presidential election.
A staffer throws hats to the crowd before Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump holds a rally at Sarasota's Robarts Arena in the first of several campaign stops around the country on the eve of the presidential election.
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump holds a rally at Sarasota's Robarts Arena in the first of several campaign stops around the country on the eve of the presidential election.
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump holds a rally at Sarasota's Robarts Arena in the first of several campaign stops around the country on the eve of the presidential election.
Supporters fill the hall as Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump holds a rally at Sarasota's Robarts Arena in the first of several campaign stops around the country on the eve of the presidential election.
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump holds a rally at Sarasota's Robarts Arena in the first of several campaign stops around the country on the eve of the presidential election.
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump holds a rally at Sarasota's Robarts Arena in the first of several campaign stops around the country on the eve of the presidential election.
Trump supporters get excited as they wait at Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump's rally at Sarasota's Robarts Arena in the first of several campaign stops around the country on the eve of the presidential election.
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump holds a rally at Sarasota's Robarts Arena in the first of several campaign stops around the country on the eve of the presidential election.
Trump supporters get a long line of people excited as they wait for the Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump's rally at Sarasota's Robarts Arena in the first of several campaign stops around the country on the eve of the presidential election.
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump holds a rally at Sarasota's Robarts Arena in the first of several campaign stops around the country on the eve of the presidential election.
Debra Carr proudly wears Trump bows on her sneakers as she waits for the Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump's rally at Sarasota's Robarts Arena in the first of several campaign stops around the country on the eve of the presidential election.
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump holds a rally at Sarasota's Robarts Arena in the first of several campaign stops around the country on the eve of the presidential election.
Judith Wiliiams plucks a flag from behind a protestor, saying he doesn't deserve to have it as Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump holds a rally at Sarasota's Robarts Arena on the eve of the presidential election.
Jane Colombaro proudly wears her campaign buttons as she waits in line for Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump's rally at Sarasota's Robarts Arena on the eve of the presidential election.
