Herald journalists win state press club awards

0:11 Man wearing TuTu breaks into Tampa farmers market Pause

4:24 Election 2016 in 4 mins: a year and a half of historic surprises and scandals

0:21 Bradenton police investigation death of man found in car outside Walmart

0:37 Sarasota County School District school lockdown voicemail

1:05 Bradenton Beach couple run radio station from their home

1:51 Clinton hopes to make history like the Cubs; Melania Trump calls for end to cyberbullying - Election Rewind

1:54 Voters Make the Call

3:20 2016 ends with three supermoons

1:25 Trump rushed off stage, FBI clears Clinton of charges again - Election Rewind