New southbound traffic pattern coming to I-75 at University Parkway

A new southbound traffic pattern on Interstate 75 at University Parkway is expected to begin Wednesday.
The I-75 southbound traffic will be shifted onto the newly constructed bridge over University Parkway as part of the diverging diamond interchange project, according to a news release.
As part of the traffic shift, which will start at 11 p.m. Wednesday, “the I-75 southbound off-ramp and I-75 southbound on-ramp will be closed simultaneously to tie in the lanes with the new traffic pattern,” according to the release.
Single lane closures will begin at 8 p.m. with double lane closures beginnning at 11 p.m. The traffic shift is anticipated to be complete by 6 a.m. Thursday.
The closures are part of the construction of the state’s first divergining diamond interchange. Officials say the $74.5 million project, which is expected to be completed next fall in time for the World Rowing Championships, will help alleviate traffic congestion.
Claire Aronson: 941-745-7024, @Claire_Aronson
