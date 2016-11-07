New southbound traffic pattern coming to I-75 at University Parkway

0:37 Sarasota County School District school lockdown voicemail Pause

1:36 USF Sarasota-Manatee to start an NCAA women's rowing team

1:21 USF Sarasota-Manatee hospitality students shine at Brunch on the Bay

0:25 End of lockdown voicemail for Sarasota County School District schools

0:21 Bradenton police investigation death of man found in car outside Walmart

4:24 Election 2016 in 4 mins: a year and a half of historic surprises and scandals

1:54 Voters Make the Call

1:25 Trump rushed off stage, FBI clears Clinton of charges again - Election Rewind

0:11 Man wearing TuTu breaks into Tampa farmers market