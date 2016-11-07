Local

November 7, 2016 12:37 PM

New southbound traffic pattern coming to I-75 at University Parkway

By Claire Aronson

caronson@bradenton.com

Manatee

A new southbound traffic pattern on Interstate 75 at University Parkway is expected to begin Wednesday.

The I-75 southbound traffic will be shifted onto the newly constructed bridge over University Parkway as part of the diverging diamond interchange project, according to a news release.

As part of the traffic shift, which will start at 11 p.m. Wednesday, “the I-75 southbound off-ramp and I-75 southbound on-ramp will be closed simultaneously to tie in the lanes with the new traffic pattern,” according to the release.

Single lane closures will begin at 8 p.m. with double lane closures beginnning at 11 p.m. The traffic shift is anticipated to be complete by 6 a.m. Thursday.

The closures are part of the construction of the state’s first divergining diamond interchange. Officials say the $74.5 million project, which is expected to be completed next fall in time for the World Rowing Championships, will help alleviate traffic congestion.

Claire Aronson: 941-745-7024, @Claire_Aronson

Related content

Local

Comments

Videos

Manatee Supervisor of Elections shares last minute Election Day reminders

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos