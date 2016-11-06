Veterans Week events planned for Manatee County

Schools, colleges, performers and the Manatee County Veterans Council are joining this week to say thank you to veterans for their service.
Among events planned:
- State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota, plans several activities on its Bradenton and Venice campuses during Veterans Week, Nov. 7-11, including coffee and donuts on both campuses Monday morning, free lunch on Tuesday and an ice cream social on Thursday. Veterans will receive a $25 gift card to the SCF store Wednesday. The benefits are limited to student veterans attending SCF. On Tuesday at 2:30 p.m., Building 60 (portables), Room 101 at SCF Bradenton will announce expanded services for SCF’s veteran students. Service members are encouraged to bring patches for the patch board in Veterans Services. Information: Delane Solana, veterans benefits adviser, at solanad@scf.edu or 941-752-5505.
- A flag ceremony will take place at Gullett Elementary School, 12125 44th Ave. E., Lakewood Ranch, at 9:30 a.m. Thursday in front of the school’s flagpole. Girl Scouts, Brownies, Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts are invited to wear their uniforms. Family members of students who are veterans or active service members are invited to attend. Flags that need to be retired will also be collected.
- Tara Elementary School, 6950 Linger Lodge Road, East Manatee, will honor and thank those who served beginning at 9 a.m. Thursday. Students will present a music program.
- Freedom Elementary School, 9515 State Road 64 E., has a ceremony starting at 9 a.m. Thursday.
- Rowlett Academy for Arts and Communication, 3500 9th St. E., Bradenton, will have a Veterans Day program starting at 9 a.m. Thursday.
- Braden River Middle School, 6215 River Club Blvd., is holding a ceremony at 9:30 a.m. Thursday.
- City Life Church, 1300 17th Ave. W., Bradenton, will celebrate and thank veterans 7 p.m. Thursday. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Guest speaker will be Capt. Michael Hornback, Army National Guard chaplain.
- The Manatee County Veterans Day service is set for Friday. The parade will assemble at 8:40 a.m. at the county fairgrounds, 1303 13th Ave. W., and step out toward Sutton and Lamb Park in Palmetto at 10:15 a.m. The Veterans Day service is set for 11 a.m.
- A Tribute to America’s Heroes is set for 3 p.m. Sunday at Riverview Performing Arts Center, 1 Ram Way, Sarasota, and at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 14 at SCF’s Neel Performing Arts Center, 5840 26th St. W., Bradenton. Tickets: $20-$25, available at the door or at thepopsorchestra.org.
- A salute to veterans and flag pole dedication ceremony in the Anna Maria City Pier Park, located across from the pier is set for 1 p.m. Friday. There will be music provided by the Anna Maria Concert Orchestra and a color guard from the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office along with a bag piper.
- Gov. Rick Scott has declared Nov. 7-11 Paychecks for Patriots Week. The program matches up veterans with great careers in their communities. Information: floridajobs.org/paychecksforpatriots.
- Disabled American Veterans 18 will have a flag-burning ceremony, music and food 4-7 p.m. Saturday at the post, 111 63rd Ave. E., Bradenton. The public is invited.
- Clear Sunset Car Wash, 6415 State Road 64 E., will wash all veterans vehicle free on Friday. In addition, Clear Sunset will donate $1 of every car wash to Homes for Our Troops.
- Little Caesars, 4919 14th St. W., Bradenton, and 573 10th Street East, Palmetto, is offereing a free lunch combo offered to all veterans and active duty military members all day on Veteran’s DayNo ID required.
