Manatee at Southeast in last regular season game

Manatee's Javarious Pollock scores a touchdown as Southeast's Clyde Townsend watches in the last regular season game at Paul Maechtle field at Kiker Memorial Stadium at Southeast Friday night.
Tiffany Tompkins
ttompkins@bradenton.com
Manatee's Jernard Porter celebrates his 47 yard touchdown in the last regular season game at Paul Maechtle field at Kiker Memorial Stadium at Southeast Friday night.
Southeast's Jattorious Galloway runs onto the field in the last regular season game at Paul Maechtle field at Kiker Memorial Stadium at Southeast Friday night.
Southeast's Teriq Houston reaches for AJ Colagiovanni as he runs the ball in the last regular season game at Paul Maechtle field at Kiker Memorial Stadium at Southeast Friday night.
Southeast's Clyde Townsend tries to stop Manatee's AJ Colagiovanni in the last regular season game at Paul Maechtle field at Kiker Memorial Stadium at Southeast Friday night.
Army Staff Sgt. Marcus Thomas tossed the coin for the opening of the last regular season game at Paul Maechtle field at Kiker Memorial Stadium at Southeast Friday night against Manatee High.
Southeast's Tyler Stevenson runs the ball with Terrance Pryor in the last regular season game at Paul Maechtle field at Kiker Memorial Stadium at Southeast Friday night.
Manatee's assistant coach James Booth watches from the sidelines in the last regular season game at Paul Maechtle field at Kiker Memorial Stadium at Southeast Friday night.
Manatee's Cedrick Waters runs the ball as Southeast's Steven Amato follows in the last regular season game at Paul Maechtle field at Kiker Memorial Stadium at Southeast Friday night.
Manatee's Jadan Robinson runs the ball in the last regular season game at Paul Maechtle field at Kiker Memorial Stadium at Southeast Friday night.
Southeast's Tyler Stevenson makes a catch as Manatee's Josh Betts moves in the last regular season game at Paul Maechtle field at Kiker Memorial Stadium at Southeast Friday night.
Manatee's Javarious Pollock celebrates Jernard Porter's 47 yard touchdown with him in the last regular season game at Paul Maechtle field at Kiker Memorial Stadium at Southeast Friday night.
