Delta flight forced to divert to Tampa after other aircraft blocks runway at SRQ

A Delta flight set to land at the Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport was forced to divert early Thursday evening to Tampa after another plan blocked the runway becuase of a landing gear incident.
“The small airplane was landing and the nose gear collapsed after it landed, when it was on the runway,” said SRQ Airport operations manager Lionel Guilbert. “The runway was disabled for a while.”
The plane that had to divert to Tampa had flown from Atlanta. According to Guilbert, the incident happened around 4:19 p.m. Thursday.
No injuries were reported.
The runway was later reopened. Guilbert said the diverted plan had already landed in Tampa as of 5:30 p.m.
Amaris Castillo: 941-745-7051, @AmarisCastillo
