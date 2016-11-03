Duette plans first festival and run as fundraiser for museum

The Duette Community Association plans its first Fall Festival and Fun Run Saturday as a fundraiser for a planned museum in the library room of the Duette School Building,40755 State Road 62.
Fun Run registration will be 7 a.m. The run begins at 8 a.m. Prizes will be provided for top male and top female and for master male and master female, 50 or older.
The festival will begin at 10 a.m. with games, food, including sausage dogs, hot dogs, hamburgers, fries, an arts and craft booth, information booth from mosquito control, pig skin booth and more will be on the school grounds.
Inside the building a silent auction is set for 10 a.m. until noon, followed by a live auction at 12:30 p.m. Packages planned for the auction include guided fresh water and saltwater fishing trips.
Also planned is live entertainment from the Calvary Cornerstone Bluegrass Band 11 -11:45 a.m.. One member of the band attended Duette in late 1930s. From noon to 12:30 p.m., Sara Keen Spencer, a former student of Duette, will be singing.
For more information call Betty Glassburn at 941-742-8110.
