Did Hurricane Hermine damage your property? The government may be able to help.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has designated residents of Manatee County as eligible for individual assistance under its disaster relief program in the aftermath of Hurricane Hermine.
The storm hit well north of Manatee County on Sept. 2, but its outer bands brought drenching rains to the county for two days, dropping up to 13 inches in some areas and causing flooding in some areas.
The federal disaster assistance designation applies for uninsured or under-insured homeowners, renters and business owners. FEMA funding does not replace existing insurance claims.
In addition to Manatee County, 22 Florida counties received the designation prior to Thursday’s announcement. Two other Florida counties, Taylor and Wakulla, were also added to the list this week.
To be eligible, storm damage and losses must have occurred as a direct result of Hurricane Hermine. Those eligible are encouraged to register with FEMA as soon as possible. If you have already applied to the Individual Assistance Program, you do not have to do so again.
Those seeking assistance can apply online at DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling 800-621-3362. For those who have hearing or speech disabilities may call 800-462-7585.
According to a FEMA press release, “Assistance for eligible survivors can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, and for other serious diaster-related needs, such as medical and dental expenses or funeral and burial costs.”
Long-term, low-interest disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration also may be available to cover losses not fully compensated by insurance.
Mark Young: 941-745-7041, @urbanmark2014
Comments