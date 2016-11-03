Local

November 3, 2016 8:16 AM

Crash shuts down U.S. 41 in Sarasota

Herald staff report

Sarasota

U.S. 41 near Selby Gardens in downtown Sarasota is closed in both directions after a head-on crash Thursday morning, according to Sarasota police.

Details of the crash, near Palm Avenue and Bayfront Driver, were not immediately available, but police said it did involve two vehicles that hit each other head-on.

Police encouraged motorists to use other routes.

This is a breaking news bulletin. This story will be updated.

