Crash shuts down U.S. 41 in Sarasota

U.S. 41 near Selby Gardens in downtown Sarasota is closed in both directions after a head-on crash Thursday morning, according to Sarasota police.
Details of the crash, near Palm Avenue and Bayfront Driver, were not immediately available, but police said it did involve two vehicles that hit each other head-on.
Police encouraged motorists to use other routes.
Bayfront Dr still closed both directions between Ringling & Palm. We're investigating a 2-vehicle head on crash. Pls find another route RT pic.twitter.com/qD9AVfmaBs— SarasotaPD (@sarasotapd) November 3, 2016
TRAFFIC ALERT Bayfront Dr shut down both directions near Selby Gardens (Palm & Bayfront) due to crash. Unknown details. Officers on the way pic.twitter.com/ATkyuDb52E— SarasotaPD (@sarasotapd) November 3, 2016
This is a breaking news bulletin. This story will be updated.
