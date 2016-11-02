Red snapper season extended through November weekends

Hurricane Hermine put a pause on red snapper season, but fishermen will have a chance to make up for lost time.
Gov. Rick Scott asked the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, like he had to the U.S. Department of Commerce for Tropical Storm Colin, to extend the season in Gulf state waters for seven more days.
Florida’s economy relies on $7.6 billion it gets from recreational Gulf fishing, according to the FWC.
The additional days the season will be open are the weekends of Nov. 5 and 6, Veterans Day weekend of Nov. 11 and 12, and Thanksgiving Day weekend of Nov. 25, 26 and 27.
Nov. 26 is a saltwater license-free fishing day.
Those interested in learning more about red snappers can visit myfwc.com/fishing/saltwater/recreational/snappers.
Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse
Comments