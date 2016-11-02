See the ‘extra-supermoon’ on Nov. 14

Stargazers and moon-revelers, rejoice!
The next supermoon on Nov. 14 will be what NASA dubbed an “extra-supermoon.”
The moon’s orbit around Earth is oblong and off-center, meaning one turning point of the orbit, called “perigee,” is about 30,000 miles closer to Earth than the opposite turning point, called “apogee.”
When the moon is full on the same day that Earth, the moon and sun line up at the perigee point, it’s called a perigee moon, or a supermoon.
NASA says supermoons can be 30 percent brighter and 14 percent closer than any old full moon.
There are three supermoons of 2016: one has already happened on Oct. 16 and will happen again on Dec. 14, which is when it will cover the Geminid meteor shower.
So what makes it an “extra-supermoon”?
This November’s supermoon will be the closest it’s ever been to Earth in the 21st century, and won’t be seen like this until November 2034.
So grab your lawn chair, kick back and enjoy the view — while you can.
