November 2, 2016 10:03 AM

Here’s a map of where you can try to score free Taco Bell, courtesy of the Cleveland Indians

By Hannah Morse

hemorse@bradenton.com

Even if you’re not a Cleveland Indians fan, you can still reap the benefits of shortstop Francisco Lindor’s stolen base during Game 1 of the World Series last Tuesday.

Participating Taco Bells are giving out a free Doritos Locos taco Wednesday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Taco Bell named its fifth “Taco Hero” as part of its “Steal A Base, Steal A Taco” event.

For more info, visit tacobell.com/stealabase.

Here’s a map of all the Taco Bells in Manatee where you can try to get a free taco:

View 7 Taco Bell Spots in Manatee County in a full screen map

