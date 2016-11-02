Here’s a map of where you can try to score free Taco Bell, courtesy of the Cleveland Indians

Even if you’re not a Cleveland Indians fan, you can still reap the benefits of shortstop Francisco Lindor’s stolen base during Game 1 of the World Series last Tuesday.
Participating Taco Bells are giving out a free Doritos Locos taco Wednesday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Taco Bell named its fifth “Taco Hero” as part of its “Steal A Base, Steal A Taco” event.
For more info, visit tacobell.com/stealabase.
Here’s a map of all the Taco Bells in Manatee where you can try to get a free taco:
View 7 Taco Bell Spots in Manatee County in a full screen map
