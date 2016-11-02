Here’s a map of where you can try to score free Taco Bell, courtesy of the Cleveland Indians

2:42 Jones Potato Farm wins state agriculture environmental leadership award Pause

0:51 Braden Woods resident reacts to planning commission's denial recommendation

2:10 Mana-Con Convention attracts lovers of comics, video games and anime to downtown Bradenton.

1:57 Trump and Clinton both tweet that the other is 'unfit to be president' -- Election Rewind

1:27 Puppies, prisoners help each other with new program

0:13 Snapchat video appears to show driver speeding before fatal crash

0:22 Bradenton's Jeff Cverdlow almost aces himself $100,000

1:17 Parrish woman is nearly 90 and can ride a bicycle between 14 and 16 miles an hour

1:24 Dog rescued after being buried alive in Italian earthquake