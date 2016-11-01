Sen. Marco Rubio draws big crowd in Bradenton

It was standing room only at Mixon Farms’ Honeybell Hall on Tuesday, with more than 100 people squeezing into a tight space to greet U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio who is continuing to campaign hard ahead of the Nov. 8 election.
Rubio talked to an enthusiastic crowd about important national issues facing the nation. The next Supreme Court justice appointment is one of his top issues, he said.
“One thing Hillary Clinton said was, and a lot of people didn’t pick up on this, but I did, she said, ‘This is the direction I want the Supreme Court to go.’ That is not the job of the Supreme Court,” said Rubio. “No matter who’s president, the Senate’s job is the place to confirm that justice. The consequences of nominating someone 55 years old is that they are going to be there for 25 years. That’s the equivalent of three eight-year presidencies that will be there long after they are gone making decisions about the meaning of the Constitution. That’s what’s at stake here.”
Rubio is currently ahead of his Democratic opponent Rep. Patrick Murphy in recent polls. Rubio said Murphy is practicing the typical Democratic tactics of deception.
U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio
“Patrick lied,” Rubio said. “He said he has experience as a CPA, but he’s never been one. He’s not licensed in the state of Florida. He said he had a dual degree from the University of Miami, but it’s not true. Why would someone lie about things they have done? Because he’s never done anything. He’s never passed a law in the House. He’s been there for four years and no one has even noticed.”
The same can’t be said for Rubio, he noted, citing laws he’s passed or been involved with such as the Veterans Administration Accountability Act, foreign spending transparency bills, sanctions on the Iranian-backed terrorist group Hezbollah, and blocking an attempt to use tax dollars to bail out health insurance companies.
“Patrick Murphy is a dangerous liberal,” Rubio said. “He supported the Iran nuclear deal, saying it would bring peace to our lifetime. No, it won’t. It will bring a nuclear Iran to our lifetime.”
(Patrick) Murphy is backing Hillary Clinton and that says that essentially supporting a corrupt liar is perfectly acceptable.
Former State House District 73 candidate Steve Vernon
Rubio was preceded by Manatee County Board of Commissioners Chairwoman Vanessa Baugh, who said, “Marco Rubio is a real Republican, who has stood strong on his beliefs.”
Florida Sen. Bill Galvano said Rubio will win big in Manatee because Rubio “has values we all share.”
Rubio pushed hard to get everyone out to vote, “to correct all the wrongs of the last eight years.”
Steven Vernon, who lost to Joe Gruters in the August Republican primary for the Florida House District 73 seat, came to support Rubio with his wife Alicia.
“We came because we want to elect a conservative like Marco Rubio to stop a left-wing Democrat like Patrick Murphy,” Vernon said. “Murphy is backing Hillary Clinton and that says that essentially supporting a corrupt liar is perfectly acceptable.”
Mark Young: 941-745-7041, @urbanmark2014
