Property tax collection begins Wednesday

Collection for Manatee County property taxes begins Wednesday as 166,401 annual property tax bills and informational notices will be sent out, according to the Manatee County Tax Collector’s Office.
Current and delinquent taxes can be paid online at taxcollector.com, which is also from where duplicate bills and receipts from 1998 to 2016 tax years can be printed.
A 4 percent discount is extended for annual tax payments received or postmarked by Dec. 1
Informational notices are for taxpayers whose bills were requested by mortgage companies or escrow agents, according to the tax collector. Tax bills won’t be mailed to those with a gross tax of less than $15.
The county’s property appraiser values this year’s tax assessment roll at more than $30 billion, with total taxes to be collected exceeding $580 million.
Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse
