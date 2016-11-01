9 Manatee non-profits win grants thanks to millennials

Some of Manatee County’s volunteer-minded millennials have won special grants for their not-for-profit organizations due to their stellar work during September’s 24-hour online Giving Challenge.
The Manatee Community Foundation and the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation put up nine grants totaling $20,000 to award to nine nonprofits located in or serving Manatee County whose millennials performed the best running their Giving Challenge campaigns on Sept. 20-21, said Susie Bowie, executive director of the Manatee Community Foundation.
After analyzing how all the millennial teams did, the biggest grants were awarded to the millennial squads at UnidosNow and PACE Center for Girls, which both won $5,000 for their efforts, Bowie announced Monday.
Coming in second were the young guns from Easter Seals Southwest Florida and Literacy Council of Manatee, who earned $2,500 each for their organizations.
Finally, the millennial teams from Forget-Me-Not, Girl Scouts of Gulfcoast Florida, Manatee County Agricultural Museum, Realize Bradenton and the Mark Wandall Foundation each won $1,000, Bowie said.
