Want to be a trooper? Here’s your chance.

Interested in becoming a Florida Highway Patrol trooper?
An open house recruiting fair will be held at the Bradenton office, 5023 53rd Ave. E., from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Requirements include being 19 or older, having at least a high school diploma and, of course, owning a valid driver’s license.
Those interested also must have either one year of law enforcement experience, two years of active U.S. military service, two years of public contact experience or 30 semester-hours or 45 quarter-hours at an accredited college or university.
A full list of requirements, including where to apply, can be found by visiting beatrooper.com.
Anyone who needs more information can contact FHP Recruiter Trooper Ken Watson at 941-492-5850 or Public Affairs Officer Lt. Greg Bueno by calling 239-292-4925 or emailing gregbueno@flhsmv.gov.
If you go
What: Florida Highway Patrol open house recruiting fair.
Where: FHP Bradenton office, 5023 53rd Ave. E.
When: From 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday.
