Mike Pence brings message of tax cuts, jobs, and security to Tampa Bay

Mike Pence swung by the Tampa Bay area Monday, promising the tax cuts, the destruction of ISIS, and the rebuilding of the United States military should Donald Trump be elected president of the United States. The Republican vice presidential nominee also took jabs at Trump's opponent, Hillary Clinton.
Pence, who arrived nearly an hour late to the rally at St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport, was welcomed by a crowd cheering loudly. Many waved signs enthusiastically as he made his way onto a podium.
During his speech, Pence promised Trump would put the safety and security of the American people first in every decision.
“Once we reelect a Republican majority in the House of Representatives and you send Vern Buchanan back to Washington, D.C. and, when you reelect Senator Marco Rubio to a Republican majority in the United States Senate, we're going to work with our partners on Capitol Hill and we're going to cut taxes across the board,” Pence said, adding the cuts would be for working families and small businesses.
You know they tell us this economy is the best we can do, we just got to be patient... but I think you all here in Florida know better than that.
Republican vice presidential candidate Mike Pence
Rep. Buchanan, R-Longboat Key, who spoke before Pence’s arrival, said Pence and Trump will bring about change needed in the U.S.
“We need to make English the official language in the United States,” the congressman said, fueling loud cheers.
Speaking in reference to the FBI's renewed investigation into Clinton's email server, Pence said many have had enough of “the fast and loose ethics of the Clintons, haven't we?”
“You know they tell us this economy is the best we can do, we just got to be patient... but I think you all here in Florida know better than that,” he said. “It’s not the best that we can do, it’s just the best they can do and, when Donald Trump becomes president of the United States of America, we're going to put common sense, conservative principles into practice and get this economy moving for every American.”
Nearly two hours before the rally was scheduled to begin, a long line of supporters were already waiting to be admitted to the venue.
Near the entrance door stood Donald Kinney of Kenneth City. The 65-year-old said he was there to see the next vice president of the United States. Beside him was a stand with a doll he fashioned after Clinton. The doll, a witch Kinney picked from a Halloween display, was in a miniature prison cell -- her manicured hands holding onto bars.
“This is where Hillary belongs, where Hillary should be,” Kinney said. “Where hopefully we will see her someday.”
He added that he absolutely supports Trump because the presidential candidate will “hopefully make this country great again, as he says.”
“I've listened to politicians lie for years. This guy is not a politician... well, hopefully he will be one soon,” Kinney said. “And hopefully he’ll do things differently than most politicians do.”
Nearby, Charles Van Esler sold bumper stickers that he said he designed back in February. They read “Delete Hillary Clinton.”
Jeanette Benson, of Pinellas Park, stuck one sticker on the back of her shorts, and some on her legs.
“I think he's the right choice,” the 44-year-old said of Trump. “Hillary, in my opinion, is just a liar. She shouldn't be considered.”
