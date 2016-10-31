Safe night out for halloween draws hundreds to mall

Princesses and minions marched the corridors of the DeSoto Square mall Monday night during the 13th annual Manatee CrimeStoppers “Safe Night Out.” Andres Villafranca, 5, leaped around the parking lot in a life-like T-Rex costume to the delight and merriment of hundreds at the event.
Bradenton Police’s SWAT truck became a hideout for little super heroes; real firefighters helped pretend ones inspect the fire truck parked at the mall Monday night as smiling parents took photos.
Ghostly figures welcomed families into the former Boater’s World where games, a climbing wall, and bounce house were set up for the children. Lines of colorfully clad children waited for candies handed out at tables decked out with spooky decorations.
“Everybody’s here for the safety and fun of the kids,” said Manatee County Sheriff’s Sgt. Mike Kenyon, astride his motorcycle as little ones waved to him and marveled at the bike.
