Palmetto Police Department receives reaccreditation

Since being accredited with the Commission of Florida Accreditation in 2004, the Palmetto Police Department has successfully completed the re-accreditation process for the fourth consecutive time.
The department was inspected by a team of experienced assessors over the summer, who spent time reviewing the department’s personnel, policies, training, equipment, the communications center, record keeping and property and evidence.
“They found the Palmetto Police Department to be in compliance with 220 standards, based on Florida Statute and best practices for law enforcement agencies,” Police Chief Scott Tyler said in a news release..
The accreditation was formally granted on Oct. 26 and the department will remain in good standing with the Commission for Florida Accreditation for the next three years.
