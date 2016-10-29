Football playoff picture takes shape during final week of district play

Three Manatee County teams punched their playoff tickets Friday, but all three will go on the road for the first round of the postseason. Manatee outlasted Newsome, 63-41, in Lithia to finish second in Class 8A-District 6, Braden River blew out Sarasota, 42-7, to claim the runner-up spot in Class 7A-District 11 and Southeast won a de facto playoff game with Sarasota Booker, 28-21, to claim the second playoff spot in Class 5A-District 11.
Cardinal Mooney, which had already clinched a playoff spot in Class 3A-District 5, fell to Clearwater Central Catholic, 41-28, to settle for the runner-up spot. Palmetto, the only other team with a chance to fight its way into the postseason Friday, fell to Venice, 28-3, officially dashing its playoff hopes for a second straight season.
The Hurricanes will begin their postseason Nov. 11 with a trip to Orlando to face Dr. Phillips, who eliminated the Canes in the region semifinal last year. The Pirates begin their quest for a second straight region championship in Naples against Gulf Coast — a rematch of last year’s region quarterfinal. The Seminoles won’t know their first round opponent until Monday, when Immokalee, Naples Lely and Fort Myers Dunbar play a three-way tiebreaker. The Cougars will be on the road to face Melbourne Central Catholic.
