Inmate escapes from Bradenton detention facility

An inmate absconded from the Bridges of America prison facility in Bradenton Friday night, the Manatee Sheriff’s Office reports.
The inmate, Shannon L. Holmes, 39, was last seen wearing a pink polo shirt and blue jeans about 7:25 p.m., as she paced close to a portable in the 2100 block of 63rd Ave. E.
She is described as 5 feet, 3 inches tall, and weighing about 180 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes.
Holmes has been incarcerated at the facility since May 25, 2016, on burglary and drug charges. She is not allowed off the facility property.
