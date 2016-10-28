Palmetto takes on Venice

Palmetto's Jason Spicer Jr runs the ball on the field as they play Venice at Harlee Stadium Friday night.
Tiffany Tompkins
ttompkins@bradenton.com
The Palmetto Dazzlers entertain the fans as thePalmetto Tigers play Venice at Harlee Stadium Friday night.
Tiffany Tompkins
ttompkins@bradenton.com
Venice's Bryce Carpenter runs the ball as they play Palmetto at Harlee Stadium Friday night.
Tiffany Tompkins
ttompkins@bradenton.com
Venice's Bryce Carpenter hands off the ball to Matt Laroche as they play Palmetto at Harlee Stadium Friday night.
Tiffany Tompkins
ttompkins@bradenton.com
Tiffany Tompkins
ttompkins@bradenton.com
Palmetto's Jason Spicer Jr runs the ball with Jessie West as Venice defenders Tyrone Barber and Riley Prachar move in at Harlee Stadium Friday night.
Tiffany Tompkins
ttompkins@bradenton.com
Palmetto's Cam Williams runs the ball as Venice defender Andrue Streich follows on his heels at Harlee Stadium Friday night.
Tiffany Tompkins
ttompkins@bradenton.com
Palmetto head coach Dave Marino applauds his team as they play Venice at Harlee Stadium Friday night.
Tiffany Tompkins
ttompkins@bradenton.com
Palmetto's Myles Myrick runs the ball as they play Venice at Harlee Stadium Friday night.
Tiffany Tompkins
ttompkins@bradenton.com
Palmetto's Jason Spicer Jr passes the ball off to Elso Garcia as they play Venice at Harlee Stadium Friday night.
Tiffany Tompkins
ttompkins@bradenton.com