Families enjoy 10th anniversary of Boofest in Lakewood Ranch

They came dressed as pizza slices, superheroes, and Pokemon. Some bounced around in excitement after filling their Halloween bags and baskets with sweets. Others still haven’t learned to walk.
Children in costumes and their families flooded Lakewood Ranch Main Street Friday evening for the 10th anniversary of Boofest. Held by the Lakewood Ranch Community Activities Corporation, the free event featured performances, music, and a parade.
Caleb Caserta, 5, came to the event dressed as Harry Potter, the title character of J.K. Rowling’s wildly popular “Harry Potter” series. He and his family moved from Orlando to Lakewood Ranch in August.
“He really wanted to be Harry Potter this year, so he was very excited to get his Harry Potter cape,” Caleb’s father, Ryan Caserta, said with a wide smile. “It’s a little big.”
Just moments before, Caserta had bent down to adjust his son’s sleeves. The father explained that they’re so long they cover Caleb’s hands, which made it hard to reach for candy. Caleb beamed behind the round glasses Harry Potter is known for being lost without.
Nearby, Sarasota resident Jennifer Wick watched as her 5-year-old daughter, Taylor Wick, got her face painted. Taylor was dressed as a sugar skeleton.
“This is great, I love it,” the 34-year-old mother of two said. “I think this is so nice for the families to come up together. It’s very family-oriented.”
