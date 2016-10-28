‘Stand Down’ hopes to help 130 homeless Manatee vets

0:44 Glimpse at Manatee Education Foundation Teacher IMPACT Grants reception Pause

1:35 Anti-abortion activist Randall Terry rides around Florida in an anti-Clinton bus

1:46 Want to collect trash for cash and save the environment?

1:52 Manatee County redevelopment and economic opportunity director gets to work

1:19 Scene from memorial service for trees of Glazier-Gates Park

0:55 Candidates vying to be next Manatee County Commissioner for District 3 face off

6:42 Election Rewind - VP candidates’ one shot at debate is testy and defensive

18:05 Stunning tour of the International Space Station

1:08 Surveillance video captures motorcycle theft