‘Stand Down’ hopes to help 130 homeless Manatee vets

PALMETTO More than 130 homeless area veterans are expected to attend “Stand Down” this year.
Stand Down, which is heading into its 18th year, is a Turning Points’ program where vets can receive a hot breakfast, new clothing and shoes, medical and dental screenings, eye exams, haircuts, showers, hygiene items, veterans services, resume assistance, legal consultations and other services at one place, according to a press release.
The event is scheduled from 8 a.m. to noon Nov. 5 at the Manatee County Fairgrounds, 1303 17th St. W., Palmetto.
The Open Door Band will be performing all morning and prizes will also be raffled off at 11:30 a.m.
To fund Stand Down, Turning Points got help from Bay Pines VA Medical Center, The Salvation Army, Centerstone, CareerSource Suncoast, MCR Health Services, the Florida Department of Children and Families, Manatee County Health Department, Jewish Family and Children Services, Legal Aid of Manasota, Walgreens, LECOM, Goodwill Manasota, Family Resources Inc., Hope Family Services, Whole Child Manatee and many Veterans, religious, and other organizations.
