Snapchat video may show driver going 115 mph before crash that killed 5

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a video posted on Snapchat that appears to show a driver going more than 115 mph before a crash that killed him and four other people in Tampa, according to several news reports.
The video, first obtained by ABC Action News, appears to show Pablo Cortes II driving with “115.6” imposed on the screen. Snapchat features a filter that tracks the user’s speed while the video is being shot.
Killed in the crash late Wednesday in on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in east Tampa were Cortes, his 19-year-old passenger Jolie Bartolome, Marianela Murillo, 39, and siblings John Bernal, 9, and Isabell Bernall, 10.
The video was posted on a Snapchat account belonging to “Jolie.”
Meanwhile, family members of those lost in the crash were struggling in the wake of the tragedy.
Delilah Fernandez, 26, was on the road Wednesday night and dodged the car that started the crash.
"It keeps on coming back and back and back," Fernandez told Bay News 9.
She expressed heartbreak for the Bernal and Murillo families victimized by the tragedy, especially the children who died. Fernandez added she knows, had it been just minutes earlier, it could have been her in the fiery wreck.
"It happened just so fast, in a split second," said Fernandez.
