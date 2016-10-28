941Now looks to engage millennials

941Now is a new initiative via social media to let millennials know about lifestyle events in the Manatee/Sarasota area.
Claire Aronson Bradenton Herald

Local

Coast Guard rescues four boaters off the coast of Clearwater

A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew hoists four boaters Saturday, Oct. 22, 2016, after their boat took on water and capsized 12 miles west of Johns Pass. The helicopter arrived on scene and hoisted all four distressed boaters who were all wearing their life-jackets and clinging to their capsized hull.

Health News

How to safely carve your pumpkin

More than half of Halloween injuries involve pumpkin carving, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. "Sometimes, we’re very excited, and we don’t think about this as being dangerous," says Mayo Clinic internist Dr. Vandana Bhide. "And, you can make it safer by planning ahead."

