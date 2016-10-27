A last Supper with the Sheriff for Brad Steube

Gang issues, violent crime, and the drug epidemic often take center stage when the Manatee County sheriff sits down with residents to discuss their concerns during the annual Supper with the Sheriff event.
But at Thursday night’s Supper with the Sheriff, it was outgoing Sheriff Brad Steube that was the center of attention as more than 200 community members gathered at the Police Athletic League Cafeteria.
Steube leaves office in January 2017, after serving 10 years as Manatee County’s chief law enforcement officer.
Steube will be replaced by Rick Wells, who ran unopposed for sheriff.
