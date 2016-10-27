A last Supper with the Sheriff for Brad Steube

2:27 Vaccine needed in fight against Zika Pause

1:46 Want to collect trash for cash and save the environment?

1:35 Anti-abortion activist Randall Terry rides around Florida in an anti-Clinton bus

6:42 Election Rewind - VP candidates’ one shot at debate is testy and defensive

1:08 Surveillance video captures motorcycle theft

18:05 Stunning tour of the International Space Station

1:05 Balding penguin finds warmth in wetsuit

1:26 High school football Week 10 preview - Bradenton Christian at Christ's Church Academy

0:39 Manatee Technical College instructor John Kenney talks about jobs available in the plumbing field