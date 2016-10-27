Glimpse at Manatee Education Foundation Teacher IMPACT Grants reception

After Gray and Susan Kimel's son, Douglas "Chip" Kimel III, died from an accidental heroin overdose in North Carolina, they went after answers. The Kimels went up against the state pharmacy and medical boards trying to learn why their son's doctor had prescribed more than the recommended dosage of oxycodone and why Chip's pharmacist continued filling the prescriptions.
More than half of Halloween injuries involve pumpkin carving, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. "Sometimes, we’re very excited, and we don’t think about this as being dangerous," says Mayo Clinic internist Dr. Vandana Bhide. "And, you can make it safer by planning ahead."