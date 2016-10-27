100 teachers share more than $100,000 in grants from Manatee Education Foundation

1:08 Surveillance video captures motorcycle theft Pause

1:05 Balding penguin finds warmth in wetsuit

1:15 High school football Week 10 preview - Lemon Bay at Bayshore

1:35 Anti-abortion activist Randall Terry rides around Florida in an anti-Clinton bus

18:05 Stunning tour of the International Space Station

1:26 High school football Week 10 preview - Bradenton Christian at Christ's Church Academy

1:17 We asked early voters: 'What do you think of the election?'

6:42 Election Rewind - VP candidates’ one shot at debate is testy and defensive

1:16 Florida Maritime Museum Mission: preserve Cortez history