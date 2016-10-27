Ellenton men elected to national AMVETS positions

Two Ellenton men have been selected for officer positions with the National Sons of AMVETS.
Kenneth Barber was elected second vice national commander at the AMVETS national convention in Reno, Nev.
Barber previously served as national third vice commander and national deputy provost marshal in addition to his state and local offices.
Daniel Briggs was elected national finance officer.
The Sons of AMVETS is a subordinate organization of the AMVETS (American Veterans). The Sons of AMVETS have approximately 23,000 members with nearly 400 local squadrons in 32 states.
