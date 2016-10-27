Couple dies in house fire

Investigators have identified the two victims who died in a fatal fire Wednesday in a Sarasota home.
The Sarasota County Fire Department, and the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home in the 3800 block of Sugar Lane Road in Sarasota for a 3-alarm fire.
Benjamin and Cynthia Langford, both 68, were identified Thursday afternoon as having died in the fire. They both lived in the home.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by the State Fire Marshal’s Office, with the assistance of the sheriff’s office and the Medical Examiner’s Office.
Jessica De Leon: 941-745-7049, @JDeLeon1012
