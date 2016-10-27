Clinton in Tampa

Supports form a line around a full square block to see Hillary Clinton speak at a campaign rally, urging Florida voters to take advantage of early voting on Wednesday, October 26, 2016 at Curtis Hixon Park in downtown Tampa.
A Clinton protestor wears a prison uniform and a mask of Hillary Clinton before Hillary Clinton speaks at a campaign rally, urging Florida voters to take advantage of early voting on Wednesday, October 26, 2016 at Curtis Hixon Park in downtown Tampa.
Rene Teague, a Trump supporter, shouts at Clinton supporters waiting in line to see Hillary Clinton speak at a campaign rally, urging Florida voters to take advantage of early voting on Wednesday, October 26, 2016 at Curtis Hixon Park in downtown Tampa.
A sign reading "Vote Early" is seen behind supporters as Hillary Clinton speaks at a campaign rally, urging Florida voters to take advantage of early voting on Wednesday, October 26, 2016 at Curtis Hixon Park in downtown Tampa.
D-Rep Kathy Castor prepares the crowd before Hillary Clinton speaks at a campaign rally, urging Florida voters to take advantage of early voting on Wednesday, October 26, 2016 at Curtis Hixon Park in downtown Tampa.
Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn hypes up the crowd before Hillary Clinton speaks at a campaign rally, urging Florida voters to take advantage of early voting on Wednesday, October 26, 2016 at Curtis Hixon Park in downtown Tampa.
A democratic donkey bandana is seen in the crowd as Hillary Clinton speaks at a campaign rally, urging Florida voters to take advantage of early voting on Wednesday, October 26, 2016 at Curtis Hixon Park in downtown Tampa.
Academy Award nominated actress Angela Bassett prepares the crowd for Hillary Clinton at a campaign rally, urging Florida voters to take advantage of early voting on Wednesday, October 26, 2016 at Curtis Hixon Park in downtown Tampa.
Hillary Clinton greets supporters as she takes the stage at a campaign rally, urging Florida voters to take advantage of early voting on Wednesday, October 26, 2016 at Curtis Hixon Park in downtown Tampa.
Hillary Clinton speaks at a campaign rally, urging Florida voters to take advantage of early voting on Wednesday, October 26, 2016 at Curtis Hixon Park in downtown Tampa.
Hillary Clinton speaks at a campaign rally, urging Florida voters to take advantage of early voting on Wednesday, October 26, 2016 at Curtis Hixon Park in downtown Tampa.
Supporters cheer in the background as Hillary Clinton speaks at a campaign rally, urging Florida voters to take advantage of early voting on Wednesday, October 26, 2016 at Curtis Hixon Park in downtown Tampa.
Hillary Clinton speaks at a campaign rally, urging Florida voters to take advantage of early voting on Wednesday, October 26, 2016 at Curtis Hixon Park in downtown Tampa.
Hillary Clinton waves to supporters as she makes her final remarks at a campaign rally, urging Florida voters to take advantage of early voting on Wednesday, October 26, 2016 at Curtis Hixon Park in downtown Tampa.
