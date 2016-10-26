Gaskin arrested, charged with murder

Da’Quan Gaskin, an 18-year-old Palmetto High senior who was wanted by the sheriff’s office for the Oct. 2 fatal shooting of 18-year-old Alexander Anderson, was arrested late Wednesday by the Palmetto Police Department. He was charged with murder and booked into the Manatee County Jail.
Anderson's body was discovered by a passing motorist lying in a pool of blood in the 2000 block of First Avenue East. The teen had been shot several times in his upper body.
Detectives had been searching for Gaskin since identifying him as a suspect and obtaining a warrant signed by a judge charging him with second-degree murder.
